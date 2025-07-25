Best Burgers In Dubai For 2025

A burger a day keeps the sadness away. ’tis true. I don’t make the rules.

While the good ol’ burger may seem like the easiest thing to do, few in Dubai know there’s a perfect science that goes on behind it: from fluffy bun bounceback angles to volume of sauce, the tender to juicy ratio of meat… it must all come together in one gastronomical fantasy. We asked, you answered. And so… *drum roll please*

Here are the best burger spots in Dubai, crowned by popular vote from the Lovin Dubai audience!

For instant updates Follow Lovin on WhatsApp

Jailbird’s burgers are a flavour-packed escape, with their legendary Nashville chicken sando delivering a spicy, succulent punch. The juicy patties and creative toppings, like mac and cheese with jalapeños, make every bite a crave-worthy adventure. Their plant-based options ensure everyone can enjoy the bold, indulgent experience that defines Jailbird’s burger mastery

Ugly Burger’s Asian-inspired towers burst with Thai and Korean flavours, making them as bold as they are delicious. The graffiti-clad vibe and juicy, sloppy patties create a cult-worthy experience that’s anything but ordinary. Each burger, stuffed with tangy fried chicken or creative toppings, is a messy, flavorful masterpiece that demands attention.

Alien Burger’s unique blends of flavours elevate their patties to an out-of-this-world level of deliciousness. Their innovative approach, paired with high-quality ingredients, makes every bite a cosmic delight. Crafted with care, Alien Burger’s creations are a must-try for those seeking something extraordinary in Dubai’s burger scene.

Where? Mirdiff Way

Jun’s smashburgers are a gourmet delight, blending global influences with premium ingredients for an unforgettable taste. Each patty is crafted with precision under the watchful eye of Chef Kelvin Cheung, offering a fun play of flavours that really show you why it’s a MICHELIN!

High Joint’s USDA prime Angus rib-eye burgers deliver a rich, intense flavour that’s pure indulgence. Their dry-aged beef burger experiment offers a bold, unique taste that sets them apart in Dubai’s burger scene. With perfectly seared patties and creative toppings, High Joint’s burgers are a carnivore’s dream come true.

3fils’ Wagyu Overload is a juicy, provolone-topped masterpiece that redefines burger excellence. The thick wagyu patty, hugged by a brioche bun with chipotle sauce, delivers a messy, flavorful knockout. This Michelin-recognised gem crafts burgers that are as elegant as they are indulgent, a true Dubai standout.

Pickl’s perfectly seared patties, nestled in squishy potato buns, are a benchmark for Dubai’s burger scene. Their homemade pickles and signature sauce create a nostalgic yet elevated flavour that’s impossible to resist. From beef to plant-based options, Pickl’s consistently delicious burgers make it a local legend.

11 Woodfire’s Michelin-starred Wagyu Burger, flame-grilled to perfection, is a juicy, flavour-packed triumph. The sriracha kick and premium ingredients elevate this burger to a league of its own. Paired with homemade kombucha, it’s a gourmet experience that burger lovers in Dubai can’t miss.

Maxzi’s Smash and Sear burgers, made with hormone-free Wagyu, are juicy, flavorful, and utterly addictive. HH Sheikh Hamdan also visited this spot a while ago, so that’s how you know it’s a royal family-approved spot. The Grilled Jalapeño Burger packs a spicy punch, perfectly complemented by crispy bacon and melted cheese. With generous toppings and a fluffy bun, Maxzi’s creations are one of the best.

This was a crowd favourite and it snapped up the position of number 1 amongst Lovin Dubai followers. Eleven Green’s hand-pressed Bull Burger, stacked high with cheese and signature sauce, is a Dubai favourite. Their ‘serve until sell out’ approach ensures every burger is fresh, flavorful, and worth the hype. With Art Deco vibes and award-winning patties, Eleven Green delivers a burger experience like no other.

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories on your phone.