11 Best Cookies In Dubai

Dubai has become the home of the most amazing sweet treats, and one ooey, gooey, chewy goodness stands out in particular: the cookie

It can be hard to navigate the cookie world…that’s why this cookie monster recommends you get them all and go om nom nom nom asap.

11. KK Cakkes started out as a late-night baking obsession

So that’s exactly why she understands how to satiate every cookie craving you may have. These chunky, fat cookies are bursting with everything needed to hook you into sweet addiction!

Where? Al Mamzar

Also order via +971 56 624 1796

10. Spinney’s is a classic you can’t go wrong with

Now this is one of those OG’s. They’ve been there since Day 1, your chewy escape from all the miseries life throws at you. It’s simple, cost-effective, and soo tasty. Spinney’s cookies walked so other cookies in Dubai could run.

Where? Stands tall and proud in all Spinney’s stores

Price? Aed 13.35 for a jar

9. The UK’s love letter to Dubai is called Ben’s Cookies

Ben’s cookies started out in Oxford, UK in 1983. You may know them as the delicious aroma wafting through the air as you stroll through any of the popular malls of Dubai.

Where? Across Malls in Dubai

8. Home Bakery for that homegrown goodness

Home Bakery started out as exactly that. A bakery in the home of founder Hind Al Mulla, who took great pleasure in providing happiness to her customers through her food. Today, her Chewy Melt cookies have become a popular choice for those who like exactly that- chewy, melt-in-your-mouth cookies.

Where? Find them in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, & Riyadh. They also deliver!

7. Jun’s cookies demand to be eaten in your comfort space

Warm and indulgent, these cookies are always brought to you fresh-baked with smoked sea salt to kick your taste buds into a party. The brown butter just takes you the extra mile straight into heaven. These cookies are delivery only so make sure you find the perfect spot and dig in!

Where? Available via delivery-only via Liu by Jun’s. Also served as part of their petit fours in the Chef Suggests Tasting Menu.

6. Silly Goose cookies for that traditional sort of love

Silly Goose Cookies are filled with love and a looooot of butter. Besides the delightful silly goose packaging, their cookies are as big as the smile on your face when you tuck in. They’ve also got Vanilla milk to take the edge off. So dunk, bite, and sip- the perfect way to start (or end) a weekend in my opinion!

Where? Available for delivery via Careem, Deliveroo, or Talabat. If you don’t find them, text them on +971 52 662 5855 or DM @sillygoose.ae for orders!

5. Cuisine D’Amour for an extravagant cookie

If you wanted a cake for a cookie… this would probably be your stop. This proud Lebanese bakery has got a world of flavours that are too rich to pass up- from a decadent Crème Brûlée and Pistachio Kunafa to red velvet, cinnabomb, and salted caramel black cookies! They’re all equally bursting with unique flavours and gooey textures. Where? Delivery via Talabat| Deliveroo| Careem| Noon

4. Crème UAE for the ultimate ooey gooey cookie

Savour giant, ooey-gooey cookies like miso white chocolate at this London-famous spot in Dar Wasl Mall. Freshly baked daily with a French-American twist, it’s a must for cookie enthusiasts craving indulgence.

Where? Dar Wasl, dubai | The 77 valley, Al Khawaneej | Syde, Al Ain

3. Mirzam Chocolate for that authentic cocoa goodness

Experience artisanal chocolate cookies crafted at Dubai’s only bean-to-bar factory on Alserkal Avenue. Their single-origin cocoa and spice route-inspired flavours offer a sophisticated, melt-in-your-mouth delight.

Where? Dubai: Al Quoz, Al Khawaneej, Al Seef

2. Bake My Day is the OG fat cookie delivered warm in a tin box

This homegrown bakery is literally what cookie dreams are made of. No matter where you are, these cookies are delivered warm and fresh and they are divine. Dive into thick, lotus-filled cookies or classic chocolate chip. Handmade with fresh ingredients, they’re a chewy, crunchy treat for any sweet tooth.

Where? Business Bay, Dubai Internet City, JVC

Online? Deliveroo, Talabat, Careem & Noon

1. Milk Bakery is filled with Valrhona chocolates and that’s all we need to say

Enjoy warm, soft cookies and cakes at this cosy Wasl 51 drive-thru spot, ideal for brunch or dessert. Their fresh, high-quality baked goods make every bite a delightful, comforting experience.

Where? Jumeirah: 7:30am-11:00pm/1:00am wknd