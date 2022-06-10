BJP Rows: Comments Made By Ruling Indian Political Party Incite Protests In The Muslim World

Muslim states are calling for a formal apology after a spokeswoman for India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) insulted Prophet Muhammad.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (Indian People’s Party) has been the ruling political party in India since 2014 under its leader, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

In a live television broadcast on May 26, BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who has since been suspended, tarnished the reputation of Prophet Muhammad using defamatory comments. This was followed by a tweet from another spokesperson of the party, which shared the same views.

Predominately Muslim countries in the region have united in protest, and one week on, 15 countries have lodged formal complaints. Sharma has been suspended from the party, and police in Dehli have lodged a complaint against her and others in the party, those “trying to disrupt public tranquillity and inciting people on divisive lines”.

People in the UAE, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Maldives, Pakistan, Bahrain, Libya and Turkey are protesting the comments

The BJP has responded in a formal statement: noting the party is “against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion”.

Footage via (RichaLakhani)

Muslim nations around the world are demanding an apology from the ruling Indian political party

And states have lodged formal complaints reprimanding BJP leadership

This is the letter from the State of Qatar reprimanding BJP leadership in #India for inciting anti-Muslim violence and hate.

The BJP issued a clarification on June 5, stating it ‘strongly denounces insults of any religious personalities or any religions’

#BJPFailsIndia is trending in Arab countries

#BJPFailsIndia is trending in Arab countries

Sharma responded with an explanation for what incited her comments. She followed this by withdrawing her comments ‘unconditionally’. She added, ‘it was never my intention to hurt people’s feelings’

She has not commented publicly since.

Police in Dehli have registered a case against Sharma and others following her remarks and amidst the public backlash “on the basis of social media analysis against those trying to disrupt public tranquillity and inciting people on divisive lines”.