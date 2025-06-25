A Man Was Jailed For Spending AED 30,000 On Black Magic To Get His Wife Back

A man has been jailed after spending AED 30,000 on black magic in an attempt to win back his wife. He reached out to multiple sorcerers, but one of them ended up exposing him by sending proof to his wife.

Black magic exposed through WhatsApp messages

A man in Fujairah has been sentenced to six months in jail after his wife discovered he was using black magic on her, their children, and her family. The truth came out when a spiritual healer sent her WhatsApp messages and photos proving his involvement. She immediately reported him to the police.

Threats, love spells, and an arrest

According to Emarat Al Youm, the man admitted to paying AED 20,000 to a woman overseas who claimed she could help win back his wife using love spells. He sent her personal photos and contact details. But when she later demanded more money and threatened to expose him, he refused. He then turned to two other sorcerers, paying one AED 10,000, before being arrested by authorities.

The wife’s side of the story

So, after leaving her husband and filing for divorce over abuse, the wife became more suspicious when a woman from abroad contacted her. The women offered proof that her husband had used black magic, for AED 35,000. When she refused to pay without seeing anything, the woman still sent over photos, a video, and images of spells, which the wife handed over to authorities.

What UAE says about black magic

The man was sentenced to six months in jail for fraud, sorcery, endangering others, and violating privacy by sharing personal images. His appeal was rejected. Moreover, the court ordered the confiscation of all related materials.

In the UAE, using black magic or sorcery is a criminal offense under Islamic law. It can also lead to jail time and fines of up to AED 50,000. This includes acts like casting harmful spells, fortune-telling, hypnosis, or using magic to manipulate someone’s beliefs or actions.

