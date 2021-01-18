Latest
Bollywood's Nora Fatehi Is Raising The 'Garmi' With Her Glam Looks & Dubai-esque Adventures
The B-town diva is here in Dubai and it looks like the dancer-turned-actress has come with a full itinerary for her trip.
Needing no introduction whatsoever, Nora Fatehi has appeared in several popular dance numbers in the Indian Film Industry such as Dilbar (Satyameva Jayate), Kamariya (Stree) and O Saki Saki (Batla House). Last seen in Street Dancer 3D, on the acting front, Fatehi will next appear in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s Bhuj: The Pride Of India.
Landing in DXB earlier last week, the 28-year-old has been painting the town red with appearances, attending events, checking out Dubai’s tourist hotspots and more; in nothing but the GLAMEST outfits one could afford!
The very first look served by Fatehi here in Dubai was this heavily-embellished and floor-sweeping ivory kaftan cape dress that made her appear like an Arabian dream!
Soon after the actress was seen in a printed midi dress, featuring lapelled collars and button-up details on the torso, paired with boujee Christian Louboutin nude Kate pumps priced at AED 2,736!
In a string of OTT glam pics – donning a blush pink kaftan with intricate gold details – Nora treated her fans to this stunning look!
Taking cues from her contemporaries in the industry, Nora has clearly made Kafatns her attire-of-choice during her trip at this Arabian city.
In no mood to keep her fans aloof of her fun-times, Nora shared a video of her having a gala time with the city’s newest obsession; Chef Burak Özdemir!
The viral chef, CZN Burak impressed Nora with his signature flips and over-sized food portions.
Is it just me or did Dubai just get a whole lot more exciting?!
