Bollywood's Nora Fatehi Is Raising The 'Garmi' With Her Glam Looks & Dubai-esque Adventures

The B-town diva is here in Dubai and it looks like the dancer-turned-actress has come with a full itinerary for her trip.

Needing no introduction whatsoever, Nora Fatehi has appeared in several popular dance numbers in the Indian Film Industry such as Dilbar (Satyameva Jayate), Kamariya (Stree) and O Saki Saki (Batla House). Last seen in Street Dancer 3D, on the acting front, Fatehi will next appear in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Landing in DXB earlier last week, the 28-year-old has been painting the town red with appearances, attending events, checking out Dubai’s tourist hotspots and more; in nothing but the GLAMEST outfits one could afford!

The very first look served by Fatehi here in Dubai was this heavily-embellished and floor-sweeping ivory kaftan cape dress that made her appear like an Arabian dream!