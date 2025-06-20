Brave The Heat: Summer Officially Starts In The UAE Tomorrow

Are you ready for some summertime madness? We mean water fights in your garden, three showers a day and ice lollies one after another!

For instant updates Follow Lovin on WhatsApp

UAE summer isn’t here yet…

It’s now time to brave the heat because let’s be real, there is no beating it!

Summer is officially set to start tomorrow across the UAE. The day is called the summer solstice.

What is summer solstice?

A summer solstice is the moment when the sun reaches its highest and northernmost point in the sky. This is why Saturday, June 21, 2025 marks the official start of summer in the UAE, according to Dubai Astronomy Group.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by لوڤن أبوظبي | Lovin Abu Dhabi (@lovinabudhabi)

Longest days for the UAE are around the corner

The UAE will also experience its longest days between today and June 24, astronomy expert Ibrahim Al Jarwan revealed.

The first half of summer starts on June 21 and will run until August 10. Temperatures are expected to range from 41 to 43 °C during the day and between 26 °C and 29 °C at night.

The second half of summer will start on August 11 and fingers crossed, the last day of summer will be September 23!

Stay hydrated folks, bring out the sunnies and wear light and loose clothing!

The Lovin Dubai Show: Global Fugitive CAUGHT in the UAE

ALSO READ: HH Sheikh Mansoor Tours The World’s First Solar-Powered Dates Factory In Dubai!

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories on your phone.