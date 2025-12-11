Brouq Season Is Back And Qatar’s Desert Just Got A Whole Lot Cooler

It’s that time of year again… and Brouq Season is giving everyone the ultimate reason to escape to the desert!

Returning this November, Qatar’s signature winter desert festival is bigger, better, and packed with more adventure, culture, and chill spots than ever. Trust us, you won’t want to miss this one.

From 26 November to 17 January, Brouq is turning Qatar’s west coast into a playground for families, friends, and adventure lovers alike. Think dramatic rock formations, epic desert views, and three main zones full of things to see, do, and eat.

Here’s what’s waiting for you:

Film City: wander the souq-style streets, shop for local finds, enjoy cultural acts, and dig into some amazing food.

Wildlife Experience: explore the desert’s hidden habitats and maybe even spot some wildlife along the way.

Desert Escape: adrenaline junkies, this one’s for you. Conquer the Adventure Tower, zipline across the dunes, take hot air balloon rides, or hop on a camel or horse.

Plus, for those who just want to relax… the upgraded glamping zone at Habitas Ras Abrouq is giving you private lounges, seaside pods, fine dining by W Hotel, and some of the most scenic sunset views you’ll ever see.

And don’t worry, it’s not just for grown-ups. Kids’ workshops, storytelling sessions, roaming performers, and even an outdoor cinema make this a full-on family winter wonderland.

So grab your friends, pack the family, and get ready to make some serious desert memories. Adventure, culture, luxury, and those unforgettable desert sunsets are all waiting at Brouq Season.

🗓 Dates: 26 November – 17 January

📍 Location: Brouq, Qatar

It’s Qatar’s ultimate winter escape and you do NOT want to miss it.