BTS's King Park Jimin To Be Featured On Multiple Billboards Throughout Dubai Mall And Fans Can't DEAL!!!
BTS Army, you crazy kids are in for quite a surprise this entire weeeeeek!
Honouring BTS’s social media star, Park Jimin, Dubai Mall has decided to give fans a BANGIN treat from Friday, October 9, till Tuesday, October 13, where multiple billboards across the popular mall will feature posters wishing Jimin a happy birthday. Cute or just CUTE?!
The South Korean dreamboat is a singer, songwriter, and dancer for the all-boy-band BTS and made his debut with the band back in 2013
The BTS army were quick to spot the Jimin billboard above the Dubai Mall ice rink and quickly took to social media to share the new week-long attraction!
The flashy LED ads read out “Happy Birthday Jimin 1995 1013”
1995 = His birth year
1013 = 10/13 – October 13th (Jimin’s birthday!)
Not like you didn’t already know but still, a lil clarity never hurt no one!
Fans are hoping that the Dubai Fountain plays out the BTS singer’s Dynamite as well… now wouldn’t that just be the cherry on top?!😌🍒
Near the ice rink, at Fashion Avenue, near the Dubai Metro link – just some of the places you can spot the giant Jimin billboards around the mall throughout the week!
Former Dubai peeps are really missing the city and its many exciting attractions are hoping to return ASAPPPP!!!
BTS army reading this article like…