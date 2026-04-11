Bukhatir League’s 50th Edition Kicked Off In Style!

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Cricket fans, this one’s for you… because one of the UAE’s most iconic tournaments and biggest domestic league is officially back and streaming live on Smashi!
Known as one of the UAE’s longest-running domestic competitions, the Bukhatir League has been shaping cricket talent since 1974. For many players, this isn’t just a tournament, it’s a stepping stone to the UAE national team.
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This year’s edition is bringing serious scale and energy:
And for fans who can’t make it to Sharjah… every match will be streamed live on Smashi.
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It’s basically non-stop cricket for over a month… perfect for fans who live for the game!
Named after the Bukhatir family, who’ve played a huge role in growing cricket in the UAE, this tournament is more than just matches, it’s a celebration of the sport’s roots in the region.
So whether you’re heading to Sharjah Cricket Stadium or tuning in from home, don’t miss a moment.
Because this season, UAE’s biggest corporate league is streaming live on Smashi… where every match counts and every moment matters!
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service