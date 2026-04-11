Bukhatir League’s 50th Edition Kicked Off In Style!

Cricket fans, this one’s for you… because one of the UAE’s most iconic tournaments and biggest domestic league is officially back and streaming live on Smashi!

The Bukhatir League kicked off yesterday at the legendary Sharjah Cricket Stadium, marking its 50th edition, and bringing over a month of nonstop cricket action straight to fans both in-stadium and online

Known as one of the UAE’s longest-running domestic competitions, the Bukhatir League has been shaping cricket talent since 1974. For many players, this isn’t just a tournament, it’s a stepping stone to the UAE national team.

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Here’s what to expect this season!

This year’s edition is bringing serious scale and energy:

14 top teams battling it out

33 high-stakes matches

Running from April 10 to May 12

Matches kick off daily from 4PM

And yes… electric evening games under the lights

And for fans who can’t make it to Sharjah… every match will be streamed live on Smashi.

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Plus the tournament unfolds in three exciting stages…

The Launch (April 10): Opening matches set the tone The Gauntlet: Intense pool games throughout April The Grand Finale (May 11–12): Where champions are crowned

It’s basically non-stop cricket for over a month… perfect for fans who live for the game!

Named after the Bukhatir family, who’ve played a huge role in growing cricket in the UAE, this tournament is more than just matches, it’s a celebration of the sport’s roots in the region.

So whether you’re heading to Sharjah Cricket Stadium or tuning in from home, don’t miss a moment.

Because this season, UAE’s biggest corporate league is streaming live on Smashi… where every match counts and every moment matters!