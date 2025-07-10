The Burj Al Arab Idea Started Out As A Drawing On A Napkin

It all started from a napkin at the Chicago Beach Hotel…Dubai’s iconic landmark…the only 7-star hotel in the world!

In 1993, British Architect Tom Wright saw a dhow (the traditional Arabian sailing vessel) sailing away from Dubai while at the Chicago Beach Hotel and got inspired

Wright quickly drew the outline of a building shaped like the billowing sail of a dhow. This impromptu sketch on a napkin captured the essence of Dubai’s maritime heritage while embodying the futuristic vision of the city.

Wright’s sail-inspired concept was immediately embraced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

The ruler of Dubai wanted an unmistakable landmark that would rival the grandeur of Sydney’s Opera House or Paris’ Eiffel Tower. The simplicity of the sketch belied the technical challenges of realising such a bold design, which required constructing the hotel on an artificial island 280 meters offshore. Nonetheless, Wright’s napkin drawing became the foundation for detailed architectural plans, evolving into a groundbreaking engineering feat that would redefine luxury and hospitality worldwide.

The Burj Al Arab was finally opened on December 1, 1999

And it cost a whopper USD 1 billion! That’s AED 3.67 Billion.

What began as a casual napkin doodle turned into a global architectural icon, symbolising Dubai’s rapid rise on the world stage. Today, the sail-shaped silhouette of the Burj Al Arab is instantly recognisable, serving as a testament to the moment Tom Wright’s quick sketch sparked one of the most ambitious construction projects of the late 20th century.

