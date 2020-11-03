Burj Khalifa Dazzled Dubai With A Special Birthday Message For Indian Actor Shahrukh Khan

How ahhhhhmaazingg is this Bollywood lovers?!

A sweet birthday message was displayed on the world’s tallest skyscraper on the occasion of Indian actor Shahrukh Khan‘s 55th birthday!!!

This is MAJOOORRR honour, as the only three times that the Burj Khalifa lights up for India is on;

Independence Day Gandhi Jayanti SRK’s birthday

LOVE SRK’S STAR POWER!

FYI, for those who aren’t aware, SRK is also the brand ambassador for Dubai Tourism!

Thus this mega honour for the B-town superstar.