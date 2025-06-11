News

Burj Khalifa District Just Got An Island And It’s Next-Level Luxe!

Rohama Batool
By

Things just got even more extra at Marasi Bay!

OMNIYAT, the name behind Dubai’s most jaw-dropping ultra luxury real estate, has just added a shiny new jewel to its crown — Marasi Bay Island

And this isn’t just any island… it’s set to become a lifestyle destination with the 1st beach club in the Burj Khalifa District and a dreamy waterfront escape for the city’s elite!

 

Already known for iconic projects like The Lana Dorchester Collection and VELA and VELA Viento, OMNIYAT is pushing the limits once again, blending ultra-luxury living with curated lifestyle experiences that scream exclusivity.

Here’s what’s coming, and it’s NOT basic:

  • A luxe beach club experience on Marasi Bay Island unlike anything Downtown Dubai has seen!

  • Sunset Park – a 30,000-sq-ft floating island with private dining, yoga terraces, a dog park, and even sensory gardens. How COOL is that???

  • A Yacht Club, jetty lounges, and marina access that connects the city vibes to the sea.

  • Fancy floating pavilion, Padel Court, art trails, and more — designed for the ultimate lifestyle!

OMNIYAT isn’t just building places to live — they’re crafting a whole ecosystem for the global elite.

From sky-high penthouses at VELA Viento to ENARA, an ultra-luxe office tower that blends business with waterfront experiences, it’s giving “Reside. Achieve. Unwind.” a whole new meaning!

And let’s not forget the game-changing The Lana Hotel and Dior Spa — the first of their kind in the region — already setting new standards in ultra-luxury experiences.

So folksss, OMNIYAT is turning what used to be a corporate district into a vibrant, ultra-premium, live-play-work paradise. And trust us, this is the one to watch.

