Burj Khalifa District Just Got An Island And It’s Next-Level Luxe!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
Things just got even more extra at Marasi Bay!
And this isn’t just any island… it’s set to become a lifestyle destination with the 1st beach club in the Burj Khalifa District and a dreamy waterfront escape for the city’s elite!
View this post on Instagram
Already known for iconic projects like The Lana Dorchester Collection and VELA and VELA Viento, OMNIYAT is pushing the limits once again, blending ultra-luxury living with curated lifestyle experiences that scream exclusivity.
Sunset Park – a 30,000-sq-ft floating island with private dining, yoga terraces, a dog park, and even sensory gardens. How COOL is that???
A Yacht Club, jetty lounges, and marina access that connects the city vibes to the sea.
Fancy floating pavilion, Padel Court, art trails, and more — designed for the ultimate lifestyle!
OMNIYAT isn’t just building places to live — they’re crafting a whole ecosystem for the global elite.
And let’s not forget the game-changing The Lana Hotel and Dior Spa — the first of their kind in the region — already setting new standards in ultra-luxury experiences.
So folksss, OMNIYAT is turning what used to be a corporate district into a vibrant, ultra-premium, live-play-work paradise. And trust us, this is the one to watch.
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service