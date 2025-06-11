Burj Khalifa District Just Got An Island And It’s Next-Level Luxe!

Things just got even more extra at Marasi Bay!

OMNIYAT, the name behind Dubai’s most jaw-dropping ultra luxury real estate, has just added a shiny new jewel to its crown — Marasi Bay Island

And this isn’t just any island… it’s set to become a lifestyle destination with the 1st beach club in the Burj Khalifa District and a dreamy waterfront escape for the city’s elite!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OMNIYAT (@omniyatofficial)

Already known for iconic projects like The Lana Dorchester Collection and VELA and VELA Viento, OMNIYAT is pushing the limits once again, blending ultra-luxury living with curated lifestyle experiences that scream exclusivity.

Here’s what’s coming, and it’s NOT basic:

A luxe beach club experience on Marasi Bay Island unlike anything Downtown Dubai has seen!

unlike anything Downtown Dubai has seen! Sunset Park – a 30,000-sq-ft floating island with private dining, yoga terraces, a dog park, and even sensory gardens. How COOL is that???

A Yacht Club, jetty lounges, and marina access that connects the city vibes to the sea.

Fancy floating pavilion, Padel Court, art trails, and more — designed for the ultimate lifestyle!

OMNIYAT isn’t just building places to live — they’re crafting a whole ecosystem for the global elite.

From sky-high penthouses at VELA Viento to ENARA, an ultra-luxe office tower that blends business with waterfront experiences, it’s giving “Reside. Achieve. Unwind.” a whole new meaning!

And let’s not forget the game-changing The Lana Hotel and Dior Spa — the first of their kind in the region — already setting new standards in ultra-luxury experiences.

So folksss, OMNIYAT is turning what used to be a corporate district into a vibrant, ultra-premium, live-play-work paradise. And trust us, this is the one to watch.