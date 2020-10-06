Images Shared Online Of The Flag Of Armenia On The Burj Khalifa Have Sparked Debate

On the occasion of Armenia’s Independence Day, Burj Khalifa – the world’s tallest skyscraper – lit up in the colours of the Armenian national flag. Not just the Burj Khalifa, but the skyscraper of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company also illuminated with Armenia’s flag to honour the country’s Independence Day two weeks ago, back on Monday, September 21. The Armenian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates shared these spectac visuals of the event These images and videos of the Burj Khalifa spectacle has since drawn quite a controversial reaction on social media sites, with users picking sides and commenting anti-Armenian sentiments whilst sharing flags of Turkey and Azerbaijan in the comments section.

ADNOC and Burj Khalifa light up in the colours of Armenian flag. 2109.2020 تم النشر بواسطة ‏‎Embassy of Armenia to United Arab Emirates‎‏ في الاثنين، ٢١ سبتمبر ٢٠٢٠

15 days later, visuals of the Burj Khalifa lit up in the colours of the Armenian flag are still being widely shared and talked about as the display heavily took a political and controversial turn

TÜRK'ÜN TÜRK'TEN BAŞKA DOSTU YOKTUR 🇹🇷🇦🇿🇹🇷🇦🇿 — Mustafa Karabulut (@karabulut1940) October 6, 2020

Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have been on bad terms since their territorial disputes resulted in the Armenian–Azerbaijani War between 1918 and 1920, while similarly Armenia–Turkey relations have been and continue to remain hostile

Burj Khalifa: Happy Independence Day, Armenia! Armenia: 🥺😭❤️🙏🏼 The comment section: pic.twitter.com/IfFqB7Zo2J — Lavash Life 🇦🇲 (@LavashLife) September 21, 2020

“Indiscriminate hatred is always a pity” – Users are calling out the social media hate and bullies for their negativity

Indiscriminate hatred is always a pity. Like bullies, some people need to put down others to make themselves feel bigger. — Lavash Life 🇦🇲 (@LavashLife) September 21, 2020

Ofc, every coin has two sides and so does social media! If one side has a lot of negativity the other side is FULL of positivity Many social media users took to the platform to show their support to the UAE for wholeheartedly displaying the flag of Armenia.

Burj Khalifa lights up in the colors of Armenian flag the love and respect to Armenian people Happy Independence Day Armenia !!! 🇦🇪❤️🇦🇲

خير انشاء الله الغزل بي ارمينيا ؟ عم تقهروا تركيا يعني 😅 pic.twitter.com/Jb20MWmiyb — casper 🇱🇧🇩🇪 (@casper_polizei) September 21, 2020

Armenians are putting out their reason whilst asking for peace and not for a repeat of the 1915 war-some situation.