Images Shared Online Of The Flag Of Armenia On The Burj Khalifa Have Sparked Debate
On the occasion of Armenia’s Independence Day, Burj Khalifa – the world’s tallest skyscraper – lit up in the colours of the Armenian national flag.
Not just the Burj Khalifa, but the skyscraper of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company also illuminated with Armenia’s flag to honour the country’s Independence Day two weeks ago, back on Monday, September 21.
The Armenian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates shared these spectac visuals of the event
These images and videos of the Burj Khalifa spectacle has since drawn quite a controversial reaction on social media sites, with users picking sides and commenting anti-Armenian sentiments whilst sharing flags of Turkey and Azerbaijan in the comments section.
15 days later, visuals of the Burj Khalifa lit up in the colours of the Armenian flag are still being widely shared and talked about as the display heavily took a political and controversial turn
Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have been on bad terms since their territorial disputes resulted in the Armenian–Azerbaijani War between 1918 and 1920, while similarly Armenia–Turkey relations have been and continue to remain hostile
“Indiscriminate hatred is always a pity” – Users are calling out the social media hate and bullies for their negativity
Ofc, every coin has two sides and so does social media! If one side has a lot of negativity the other side is FULL of positivity
Many social media users took to the platform to show their support to the UAE for wholeheartedly displaying the flag of Armenia.