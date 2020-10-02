د . إAEDSRر . س

Announcements

Burj Khalifa Lit Up In Honour Of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Day

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Burj Khalifa Lit Up In Honour Of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Day

Nigeria expats in Dubai were in for quite a treat on Thursday, October 1 when Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest skyscraper, lit up in the colours of the Nigerian flag on the occasion of the country’s 60th independence anniversary.

The display of the Indian flag on the world’s tallest building highlighted the strong friendly bilateral relations that the UAE shares with Nigeria

Burj Khalifa, the most stunning architectural structure in Dubai has always shown its support towards different countries, as the UAE is a multicultural society and everyone in the community is all about unity.

It has always displayed flags of different nations on their national days to make expats feel right at home.

This brings together expats to witness the celebration of their independence.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The UAE Embassy in Nigeria (@uae_embassy_abuja) on

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?