Burj Khalifa Lit Up In Honour Of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Day

Nigeria expats in Dubai were in for quite a treat on Thursday, October 1 when Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest skyscraper, lit up in the colours of the Nigerian flag on the occasion of the country’s 60th independence anniversary.

Burj Khalifa, the most stunning architectural structure in Dubai has always shown its support towards different countries, as the UAE is a multicultural society and everyone in the community is all about unity.

It has always displayed flags of different nations on their national days to make expats feel right at home.

This brings together expats to witness the celebration of their independence.