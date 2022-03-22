6 Key Things To Know From The Dubai Government’s Final Cabinet Meeting At Expo

The FINAL cabinet meeting at Expo took place last night and the cabinet discussed the latest approved strategies, from gender balance equality to further reduce the gender gap across all sectors, and injuries in the workplace, to crowdfunding for startups and enhancements in the nursing professsion.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said:

“Today, I chaired the last Cabinet meeting at Expo Dubai 2020. Over the past 6 months, the cabinet meetings were held at the largest cultural exhibition in the world, reflecting our vision to support this international event, locally and globally.”

6. The UAE announces a new system for Crowdfunding

The Cabinet also approved the UAE System for Crowdfunding Platform Operators, stressing that the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) will be responsible for the regulation governing the activities of crowdfunding platform operators.

The strategy covers all technical aspects associated with the regulation of crowdfunding platform operators. This includes definitions; scope of application; operator licensing requirements; operator obligations towards SCA and investors; financing applicant obligations; and the rights of the investor, the operator, and the financing applicant. The strategy also addresses supervision, inspections, and penalties.

5. The cabinet announced legislation to protect worker’s rights

The UAE Government Cabinet approved federal legislation regarding work-related injuries and occupational diseases for workers in the private sector, which specify the mechanism for reporting and investigating an injury, as well as the mechanism of compensating them. The law guarantees the rights of workers of the private sector.

The Cabinet approved a decision to reorganize the Khalifa Center for Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology (KCGEB), to be affiliated with the Ministry of Presidential Affairs. The center will have the legal personality and financial, administrativeautonomy required to achieve its goals. The center will be specialized in developing and implementing research programs in cooperation with federal and local authorities, and providing expert services and scientific advice to government entities and the private sector, and conducting studies and research.

4. The cabinet announced new Cooperatives Law

The Cabinet adopted the new Cooperatives Law, which adopts the basic principles of cooperatives based on international standards. It includes the establishment of new types of cooperatives, including digital, financial, professional and others. in addition to permitting the inclusion of cooperatives in the financial markets according to specified standards and conditions.

3. The Community Farming initiative was announced that targets Social welfare categories including widows, divorced women, elderly, and people of determination

During the meeting, the Cabinet approved the Community Farming initiative, which targets Social welfare categories including widows, divorced women, elderly, and people of determination. It aims to provide green houses with different spaces to the beneficiaries, in order to maintain food security and sustainability of resources and support family cohesion and increase income.

A healthy learning environment for children The Cabinet approved the National Child Protection Policy in educational institutions, which aims at ensuring the safety of children, providing a healthy and safe educational environment to protect them from all forms of harm, and ensure the implementation of child protection measures in the educational institution in accordance with the legislation in force in the UAE.

2. A strategy to enhance of Nursing and Midwifery professions was approved

During the meeting, the Cabinet approved the National Strategy for Nursing and Midwifery professions. The strategy aims to enhance the profession and its sustainability, and ensure proper planning of nursing and midwifery workforce in terms of recruitment and retention in response to the needs and priorities.

The strategy seeks to qualify the nursing and Midwifery staff to engage in evidence-based research and practices that respond to national health priorities and in the development of professional policies and practices and investing in building the leadership capacity of nursing cadres especially during crises and emergencies.

1. The UAE Gender Balance Council Strategy 2022-2026 was approved with 4 key pillars

The Cabinet approved the new strategy of the UAE Gender Balance Council 2022-2026, which includes 4 main pillars: economic participation, wellbeing, protection and entrepreneurship. It aims to further reduce the gender gap across all sectors, enhance the UAE’s ranking in global competitiveness reports on gender equality and achieve gender balance in decision-making positions, as well as promote the UAE’s status as a benchmark for gender balance legislation.

Via Wam.ae