Cafu Was Not A “Contributing Factor” To The Fuel Truck Fire

A massive fuel truck fire occurred yesterday at Arabian Ranches. The fire started off with a huge bang and soon flames and smoke could be seen from neighbouring areas. The fire was quickly responded to by local authorities.

Residents were able to see a lorry amidst the flames and concluded that a fuel truck was involved in a multiple-vehicle collision.

CAFU was at the scene but was NOT a “contributing factor” to the incident

CAFU issued the following statement to Lovin Dubai:

CAFU was not a contributing factor to the incident and we are actively cooperating with the relevant authorities to ensure an accurate understanding of the event. We extend our thoughts to all individuals that may have been affected. We will continue to monitor the situation and shall communicate pertinent updates as they become available.

No casualties have been reported as of yet.

