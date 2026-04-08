CEASEFIRE AGREED! UAE Residents React To The Latest US-Iran Update

After weeks of tension, uncertainty, and constant scrolling through X for the newest updates, the region woke up to something many had been quietly hoping for – a ceasefire.

The United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, with Tehran temporarily reopening the Strait of Hormuz and proposing a 10-point plan aimed at ending the war

Final talks and negotiations are expected to take place in Islamabad, Pakistan, this Friday.

For many UAE residents, the announcement felt like a long-awaited breath of fresh air. Relief, cautious optimism, and hope for peace quickly filled conversations across social media and group chats.

A collective sigh of relief

Residents across the UAE shared their reactions with Lovin Dubai, and the general feeling was: relief mixed with hope.

Dubai resident Parth shared that he was genuinely happy about the announcement and hopeful that it extends beyond the two weeks.“Hopefully both parties will follow it and bring an end to this war. Peace is truly what we’re looking forward to, and for now the ceasefire is a sign of something good,” he said.

People’s are enjoying ceasefire at Dubai pic.twitter.com/zeopC4LQhX — Mahir Daiyan (@m_mahirdaiyan) April 8, 2026

Another Dubai student echoed a similar sentiment but reminded everyone that caution is still important. “It definitely reduced the anxiety we’ve had since last night, but I still think it’s so important to practice caution. Government warnings are still very much necessary and need to be taken into mind. There is a meeting coming up this Friday and people should be collectively aware of that.”

The mood may be lighter, but awareness remains key.

Interceptions that came hours after the announcement

Even though the announcement had come through, residents received over 4 alerts just today. The latest update coming in around 2pm from the Ministry of Defence saying the “UAE Air Defences system are actively engaging with missiles and UAV threats. MOD asserts that the sounds heard across the country are the result of ongoing engaging operations of missiles and UAV’s.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

For many residents, the ceasefire is good news, but the alerts remind them to continue remaining cautious.

Hani Almalki shared his thoughts in a story, capturing what many are feeling across the city. “I woke up to good news this morning: a two-week ceasefire. I remain apprehensive because these arrangements can be very fragile, and history has shown that ceasefires are not always respected. Nevertheless, as always, we hope for the best. Here in Dubai there is a collective sigh of relief.”

For now, the region pauses. We wait and see what the next two weeks bring.

It’s surely a relief, but with a watchful eye on what happens next.

The UAE’s strength has been clear throughout

Amid the ceasefire announcement, many residents also reflected on how strongly the UAE has handled the situation over the past month.

Abdullah Al Neaimi shared a powerful message highlighting the country’s resilience, noting that despite heavy attacks, the UAE stood firm and protected its people and infrastructure.

كانوا يقولون:

“دولة زجاجية، ستنهار عند أول هزّة!”

لكن هذه الأزمة العالمية الكبرى أثبتت أنها دولة فولاذية؛ تصدّت لـ 520 صاروخًا باليستيًا، و26 صاروخًا جوّالًا، و2221 طائرةً مسيّرة… ولم يسقط فيها برجٌ واحد! pic.twitter.com/Y7qnnvKY2I — عبدالله النعيمي (@AbdllahAlneaimi) April 8, 2026

The sentiment resonated with many who have seen the country maintain stability, safety, and daily life even during challenging times.

Getting back to normal

For some residents, the ceasefire feels like a green light to slowly return to normal routines.

One resident shared a light-hearted reaction: “In celebration of ceasefire day I’m going to gym twice. First for regular session and then later on for a swim session. Hope normalcy and peace is restored in the region and Dubai asap. Ameen. And I go back to focus on gym.”

In celebration of ceasefire day I’m going to gym twice. First for regular session and then later on for a swim session. I also bought 9 T-shirts & 5 trousers for workout. Hope normalcy & peace is restored in the region and Dubai asap. Ameen. And I go back to focus on gym. — عائشة 🇦🇪 ♡ A1 (@aishasyyy) April 8, 2026

And we geddittt. After weeks of tension, getting back to everyday routines feels like a small but meaningful victory.

However, it is important to remember that while we continue to breathe the sigh of relief, our armed forces continue to protect the UAE without letting their guard down.

According to the Ministry of Defense, UAE air defenses have engaged hundreds of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones since the start of the attacks, successfully protecting the country and minimizing damage.

تتعامل حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية مع اعتداءات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة قادمة من ايران وتؤكد وزارة الدفاع أن الاصوات المسموعة في مناطق متفرقة من الدولة هي نتيجة تعامل منظومات الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية للصواريخ الباليستية، والجوالة والطائرات المسيرة. UAE Air Defences system… pic.twitter.com/bxRII5tyBm — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) April 8, 2026

The message from authorities remains the same since the onset of the attacks: preparedness continues, and protection of residents and infrastructure remains the top priority.

Everyone is now looking toward the upcoming talks in Islamabad, hoping they lead to something more permanent. BUT for now, it’s all about staying informed, staying safe, and holding onto hope that peace and normalcy return to the region soon.

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