Daughters of Zayed: The CEO Of Emirates Honours All Frontline Emirati Sheroes On The Occasion Of Emirati Women’s Day

HH Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum who is the CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, which includes Dnata – the region’s leading travel company – honoured working Emirati women with a super sweet Instagram post on the occasion of the 6th annual Emirati Women’s Day.

Sheikh Ahmed shared a message where he referred to Emirati women as the ‘Daughters of Zayed’ and conveyed that these honourable women will “continue to be at the forefront of our journey towards new heights of success.”