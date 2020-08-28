د . إAEDSRر . س

Daughters of Zayed: The CEO Of Emirates Honours All Frontline Emirati Sheroes On The Occasion Of Emirati Women’s Day

Daughters of Zayed: The CEO Of Emirates Honours All Frontline Emirati Sheroes On The Occasion Of Emirati Women’s Day

HH Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum who is the CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, which includes Dnata – the region’s leading travel company – honoured working Emirati women with a super sweet Instagram post on the occasion of the 6th annual Emirati Women’s Day.

Sheikh Ahmed shared a message where he referred to Emirati women as the ‘Daughters of Zayed’ and conveyed that these honourable women will “continue to be at the forefront of our journey towards new heights of success.”

“As the UAE prepares for the next 50 years of progress, we honour and celebrate all Emirati women for their valued contributions to our nation. The ‘Daughters of Zayed’ will continue to be at the forefront of our journey towards new heights of success. Happy #EmiratiWomensDay.”

 

The UAE is home to a number of influential Emirati women that have excelled across various fields, be it aviation, entertainment, fashion, sports, business & even politics and have been integral to the success of some of the UAE’s leading sectors.

And today Lovin Dubai wants to congratulate all these bright women by wishing them a fruitful Emirati Women’s Day. We see you and we appreciate you!!

Jouhayna Al Mheiri, Salama Mohamed, Sara Al Madani and Areej Al Hammadi

