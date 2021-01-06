د . إAEDSRر . س

Announcements

Charlie Sloth Is Reminding All Party-Goers To Respect The Waters And Stop Littering

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Be it the desert, bonfires, beach, streets, ocean, your home… littering anywhere is just NOT cool!

The notorious OTT party-animal of a DJ, Charlie Sloth, who hails from the UK but is currently based in Dubai recently made headlines for racking up a bill of AED 1 MILL at the Five On The Palm and is now patrolling the waters for trash.

Reminding all to “be respectful”, Sloth is asking party-goers to refrain from littering when merrymaking onboard yachts and boats in Dubai

You can hear Sloth telling his mate, “we’re in Dubai…

You gotta stop littering and be respectful man

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlie Sloth (@charliesloth)

Be it chilling at his penthouse and spending big bucks or riding the waves & making some killer music, Sloth is living his best life here in Dubai and is taking us along on the ride w him!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlie Sloth (@charliesloth)

Five Palm Jumeirah’s resident DJ recently shot out a teaser video for his new upbeat track and his 810k Instafam are loving every second of it

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlie Sloth (@charliesloth)

Listen To The Lovin Daily: Quarantine Period For Close Contact COVID-19 Cases Has Officially Reduced In Dubai

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?