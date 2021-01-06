Announcements
Charlie Sloth Is Reminding All Party-Goers To Respect The Waters And Stop Littering
Be it the desert, bonfires, beach, streets, ocean, your home… littering anywhere is just NOT cool!
The notorious OTT party-animal of a DJ, Charlie Sloth, who hails from the UK but is currently based in Dubai recently made headlines for racking up a bill of AED 1 MILL at the Five On The Palm and is now patrolling the waters for trash.
Reminding all to “be respectful”, Sloth is asking party-goers to refrain from littering when merrymaking onboard yachts and boats in Dubai
You can hear Sloth telling his mate, “we’re in Dubai…
You gotta stop littering and be respectful man