A Lot Of UAE Residents Use ChatGPT As An Unofficial Therapist

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
If you’re using ChatGPT as your therapist, you’re not alone.
More and more UAE residents are opening up to AI, literally. If it’s a bad day at work, relationship drama, or just that overwhelming life feeling, people are turning to ChatGPT as their unofficial therapist. And honestly, according to their social media video rants… they’re loving it.
For instant updates Follow Lovin on WhatsApp
For a lot of users, the appeal is simple:
From “Should I text him back?” to “Why am I like this?”, AI feels like that friend who listens, never interrupts, and somehow knows the right thing to say (most of the time).
As comforting as ChatGPT can be, it has its limits:
So while it might help you feel better in the moment, it’s not a substitute for professional therapy or heart-to-hearts with real humans.
When Lovin Dubai asked, “Do you use ChatGPT as your unofficial therapist?”—a surprising number of people said yes. Seems like you’ve all typed out a late-night rant or two to our AI BFF (relatable).
READ NEXT: Some Dubai Recruiters Say The LinkedIn “Open to Work” Frame Is A Red Flag
Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories on your phone.
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service