A Lot Of UAE Residents Use ChatGPT As An Unofficial Therapist

If you’re using ChatGPT as your therapist, you’re not alone.

More and more UAE residents are opening up to AI, literally. If it’s a bad day at work, relationship drama, or just that overwhelming life feeling, people are turning to ChatGPT as their unofficial therapist. And honestly, according to their social media video rants… they’re loving it.

It’s always here, no judgement

For a lot of users, the appeal is simple:

It’s always available, 24/7

Free to use (at least for now)

Totally judgment-free

Helps you make decisions on the spot

Great for sorting out your thoughts when your mind feels like a tornado

From “Should I text him back?” to “Why am I like this?”, AI feels like that friend who listens, never interrupts, and somehow knows the right thing to say (most of the time).

But let’s be real… it’s not a replacement

As comforting as ChatGPT can be, it has its limits:

There’s no real emotional connection

It can’t fully understand complex human feelings

It misses all the non-verbal stuff—like tone, expressions, and vibes

It doesn’t take responsibility for the advice you follow

So while it might help you feel better in the moment, it’s not a substitute for professional therapy or heart-to-hearts with real humans.

UAE residents say it helps!

When Lovin Dubai asked, “Do you use ChatGPT as your unofficial therapist?”—a surprising number of people said yes. Seems like you’ve all typed out a late-night rant or two to our AI BFF (relatable).

