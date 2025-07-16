News

LIVE With Chef Nouel Catis: The Man Behind The Pistachio-Kunafa Chocolate & More

Anika Eliz Baby
By

He’s getting off the sidelines and into the limelight. For those of you who don’t know him…

Chef Nouel Catis is the mastermind behind Dubai’s favourite dessert ideas like the baby dynamite and the pistachio kunafa

You would expect no less from a chef who has previously worked at prestigious hotels like the Burj Al Arab! He was also an in-flight chef for Etihad Airways.

Known for blending nostalgic flavors with striking visuals, Chef Nouel continues to innovate with his own chocolate label, Sna’ap and collaborations across the Middle East. He also recently started a second brand called The Sweet Life-  UAE’s first build-your-own dessert! We unbox all of this and more in The Lovin Dubai Show!

Chef Nouel’s work reflects a seamless fusion of cultural storytelling and modern pastry artistry, making him one of the most exciting culinary talents in the region. His brands are an exciting fusion of nostalgia and culture- look at his recent creation: The Manila chocolate! (a combination of ube and baklava).

He speaks about all this and more in our latest interview, so scroll down below to watch the episode!

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: Chef Nouel: The Mind Behind Pistachio Kunafa Chocolate

