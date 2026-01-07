Community Pays Tribute To The Four Brothers Who Died In Abu Dhabi Car Crash

Hundreds showed up at Al Qusais Cemetery to pay their respects and say their final goodbyes to the four young brothers who died in a car crash earlier this week. The boys, were laid to rest side by side, as people prayed for their kind souls to rest in peace.

The principal of Arab Unity School, where the boys studied, remembered the boys lovingly…”We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss experienced by one of our school families…Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this unimaginable time”

Neighbours, parents from the children’s school, and many others from the community had been waiting outside the mosque since noon to pay their respects

Extended family also flew in from abroad to attend the funeral. Earlier in the day, Awqaf officials and family members shrouded the boys at the Abu Dhabi central morgue. Their mother, was informed of their passing after her surgery and was able to see them one last time before the burial.

Their bodies arrived from the Abu Dhabi morgue to Al Shuhada Masjid around 3pm.

The heartbreaking incident…

The family was involved in a tragic car crash while returning to Dubai from the Liwa festival. Their car reportedly hit a median and flipped twice. Three of the boys, aged 14, 12, and 5, died at the scene along with the housemaid, while the youngest, 7, passed away later in hospital.

The parents and their only surviving child, a 10-year-old girl, are recovering from injuries at a hospital in Abu Dhabi. Despite his severe injuries, the father requested to be discharged early so he could make it to the funeral prayers and burial of his sons in Dubai.

Family members said they hope to return to their hometown in Kerala soon.

