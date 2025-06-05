News

Concert Scam Alert: Adele’s ‘Dubai Concert’ On The Palm Is Fake

Adele live in Dubai? Sounds like a dream but unfortunately, that’s all it is.

An account named @palmsrockdubai has been circulating posts about a supposed Adele concert happening in Dubai.

The line-up looks incredible, the ticket prices seem reasonable… maybe even a little too reasonable. And that’s because it’s completely fake.

 

This is a PSA to everyone in the UAE:

Authorities have warned the public about fake social media ads promoting events and concerts with prices that are “too good to be true.” These scams are designed to collect your personal info or your money — or both.

So here’s your reminder:

Always verify events through official artist pages, venue websites, or trusted ticketing platforms. Never buy from random Instagram accounts or unverified links, no matter how exciting the offer sounds.

Stay smart, stay safe, and stay vigilant online.

