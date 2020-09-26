Conor McGregor Comes Out Of Retirement Once Again To Supposedly Fight It Out With Manny Pacquiao In The Middle East

Conor McGregor Comes Out Of Retirement Once Again To Fight It Out With Manny Pacquiao In The Middle East

Irish two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor announced that he will once again come out of retirement to fight it out in the big boy’s ring with Filipino hero and professional boxer, Manny Pacquiao AKA PacMan in the Middle East.

As shared by PacMan’s special assistant Jayke Joson, Pacquiao will also be donating a portion of his prize money to Filipino COVID-19 victims. Confirmed in a statement saying, “for the sake of all the Filipino COVID-19 victims, Senator Manny Pacquiao will be fighting UFC superstar Conor McGregor next year.”

McGregor, 32, retired and hung up his boxing gloves back in June – for the third time in four years.