د . إAEDSRر . س

Announcements

Conor McGregor Comes Out Of Retirement Once Again To Supposedly Fight It Out With Manny Pacquiao In The Middle East

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Conor McGregor Comes Out Of Retirement Once Again To Fight It Out With Manny Pacquiao In The Middle East

Irish two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor announced that he will once again come out of retirement to fight it out in the big boy’s ring with Filipino hero and professional boxer, Manny Pacquiao AKA PacMan in the Middle East.

As shared by PacMan’s special assistant Jayke Joson, Pacquiao will also be donating a portion of his prize money to Filipino COVID-19 victims. Confirmed in a statement saying, “for the sake of all the Filipino COVID-19 victims, Senator Manny Pacquiao will be fighting UFC superstar Conor McGregor next year.”

McGregor, 32, retired and hung up his boxing gloves back in June – for the third time in four years.

It will be a true honour to have faced two of the greatest boxers of the modern era

Tweeted the former two-weight UFC champ.

The Irishman also confirmed the same by adding,

I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East. It will be a true honour to have faced two of the greatest boxers of the modern era.

McGregor’s most recent fight was a win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 back in Jan, giving him a solid 22-4 record in mixed martial arts.

This particular fight would get sold out within seconds in Dubai, but other possible Middle East locations include Abu Dhabi and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?