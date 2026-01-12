A Resident Is Reminding The Public That Tips Matter For Delivery Riders

A simple moment sparked a big conversation online after a resident noticed a delivery rider had completed 14 trips with zero tips. The post quickly gained attention, with many saying it highlighted how tough delivery work can be.

The tipping debate kicks off

The story started on Reddit, where opinions were split. Some users argued that tipping shouldn’t be expected, pointing out that customers already pay delivery charges, service fees, and higher menu prices. Moreover, one comment summed it up by saying a AED 25 meal can easily turn into AED 33 before tips, and even AED 40 after, questioning why buyers should carry the full burden.

Others felt the issue should be solved at company level, with comments like “Or they pay them more?” popping up repeatedly. A few were also strongly against importing tipping culture, saying things like “Don’t bring American culture here” and “We’re not Americans, stop the tipping culture.”

On the other side of conversation…

Not everyone was against tipping. Many said they always tip riders in person, even if it’s not through the app. Some shared that they give cash, while others offer food, water, or juice as a small gesture of appreciation.

A reminder to be kind

Beyond tipping, the discussion served as a reminder to lead with kindness. Delivery riders help in more ways than people often realize. From navigating traffic daily to helping out in public spaces, clearing debris, or assisting when needed. Whether it’s a tip, a drink of water, or a kind word, small gestures can make a BIG difference.

