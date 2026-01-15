Discovery Gardens Residents Are Frustrated Paying For Parking While Registrations Remain Pending

Frustration has been building among Discovery Gardens residents after paid parking officially came into effect, leaving many unsure about whether they should be paying at all. On-street parking enforcement began on the morning of January 15, Parkonic confirmed, but not everyone had their registrations sorted in time.

One free parking space… but registrations still spending

Each residential unit is entitled to one free parking space, yet several vehicle registrations were still pending approval as enforcement started. This left residents confused about whether to pay for parking that’s meant to be complimentary or do nothing and risk a fine. Moreover, many residents attempted to contact Parkonic for clarification. But with no clear response, concerns quickly spilled over into WhatsApp groups and social media.

Second car parking fees spark more reactions

The frustration didn’t stop there. Residents also reacted strongly to the AED 945 monthly charge for a second car space (or AED 2,625 per quarter). Parking subscriptions in many areas typically range between AED 100 and AED 735 per month, depending on the zone and user type. Which explains why the Discovery Gardens pricing sparked so much debate.

What residents are paying now

With paid parking now active, visitor parking is charged at AED 4 per standard hour and AED 6 during peak hours. As enforcement continues, residents are left navigating the system while waiting for pending approvals and clearer communication around the rollout.

Parkonic statement

“As with any new system activation, there can be an initial transition period during which registration processing and customer support volumes may temporarily increase. We are aware of the concerns raised by some residents regarding registration status and support response times, and these are currently under review by our operations and customer support teams in coordination with the relevant stakeholders,” Parkonic told Lovin’ Dubai.

“Parking rates and permit eligibility are not determined unilaterally by PARKONIC. These are agreed with the client and relevant authorities as part of the approved parking framework for the location. We appreciate the feedback shared and remain committed to transparent communication and working with all stakeholders to ensure a smooth rollout.”

