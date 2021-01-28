Coronavirus
Dubai Announces Revised COVID-19 Travel Regulations For Inbound Passengers
DXB is going through another set of changes and here’s the lowdown.
Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis & Disaster Management released a list of amended travel protocols for specific inbound passengers, effective from Sunday, January 31.
Changes include:
- UAE residents, citizens of Gulf countries, and tourists are required to carry a negative PCR test result, regardless of where they are coming from
- Passengers from certain countries will also have to get tested again on arrival in the emirate. (Based on the pandemic situation in those countries)
- UAE citizens are only required to conduct a PCR test on arrival at DXB
- The validity period of PCR tests has been reduced from 96 hours to 72 hours
- Dubai Airports will provide Rapid PCR or Rapid Antigen tests to facilitate travel procedures for passengers departing from Dubai to countries that require these type of pre-travel tests
The updated travel protocols are part of a regular process of revising and optimising precautionary measures based on the latest local, regional & international developments
They are also aimed at enabling the city to continue serving as a global commercial hub and a bridge for travel and trade between the east and west.
