Dubai Announces Revised COVID-19 Travel Regulations For Inbound Passengers

DXB is going through another set of changes and here’s the lowdown.

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis & Disaster Management released a list of amended travel protocols for specific inbound passengers, effective from Sunday, January 31.

Changes include:

  • UAE residents, citizens of Gulf countries, and tourists are required to carry a negative PCR test result, regardless of where they are coming from
  • Passengers from certain countries will also have to get tested again on arrival in the emirate. (Based on the pandemic situation in those countries)
  • UAE citizens are only required to conduct a PCR test on arrival at DXB
  • The validity period of PCR tests has been reduced from 96 hours to 72 hours
  • Dubai Airports will provide Rapid PCR or Rapid Antigen tests to facilitate travel procedures for passengers departing from Dubai to countries that require these type of pre-travel tests

The updated travel protocols are part of a regular process of revising and optimising precautionary measures based on the latest local, regional & international developments

They are also aimed at enabling the city to continue serving as a global commercial hub and a bridge for travel and trade between the east and west.

Listen To The Lovin Daily: Dubai Authorities Announces New Rules For EVERYONE Flying Into Dubai

