Dubai Authorities Discuss Remote Work And Flexible Hours To Ease Traffic

Could your next traffic-free morning be thanks to a little more flexibility at work?

That’s the hope! Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is taking traffic seriously – and not just by building more roads. As part of its newly unveiled Roads and Transport Plan 2030, RTA is looking at smarter, more flexible ways to ease congestion across the city.

The plan is built on four pillars, but the one that’s turning heads is the second: transport policy. Why? Because it’s all about making our daily commutes less of a headache.

RTA is working closely with government entities and the private sector to push for remote work, flexible hours, and school transport reforms

The idea is simple — stagger when people are on the roads so we’re not all moving at once. Think fewer cars, less stress, and maybe even an extra cup of coffee in the morning.

Other traffic-easing solutions include dedicated bus lanes, dynamic toll and parking pricing, and more rules around truck movement timings to create smoother, safer commutes for everyone.

Of course, better infrastructure is still a priority. From upgrading Latifa bint Hamdan Street to revamping the Trade Centre Roundabout and boosting roads in Jumeirah, Al Wasl, and Al Qudra, the RTA has 39 road projects in the pipeline. Public transport is also getting a glow-up, with the new Metro Blue Line, studies into futuristic suspended transit systems, and expanded marine and bus networks. And it’s working.

As a cherry on top, a recent joint review by Dubai Police and RTA revealed a massive 90% drop in road fatalities and serious accidents over the past 16 years

This comes as a result of continuous improvements in road safety, smarter systems, and better emergency response strategies.

So, next time you’re stuck in traffic, remember that the future might mean working from your sofa… and not your steering wheel.