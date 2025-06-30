News

Dubai-based Government Jobs Are Offering Up To AED 50,000 To Expats

UAE government jobs remain attractive for expats, with Dubai actively recruiting qualified candidates even during the summer season. Bring out your CVs everybody!

Summer hiring continues

So, it is a common misconception that companies implement a hiring freeze during summer break. While some may do, this does not apply to all! The Dubai Careers website has posted a long list of job vacancies across multiple sectors.

Dubai receives an influx of expats every year due to the job stability it offers.

Multiple vacancies are offering salaries up to AED 50,000 per month

The list includes several high-paid public sector jobs:

Policy Advisor: Public Sector Assets & Properties Management: AED 30k to AED 40k per month

Senior Financial Consultant: AED 40K TO AED 50K per month

Chief Specialist – Procurement and Storage Policies: AED 30K per month

 

More job opening in different sectors

Other vacant roles include Audit Manager, Social Policy and Research Executive and Chief Specialist – Statistics & Data Analysis, among others.

These roles offer a range of opportunities across government and public sectors, with priority given to UAE nationals and competitive salaries reflecting experience and qualifications.

So, are you thinking of making the move to Dubai in your head? It’s probably not just you!

More like this

