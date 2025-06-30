Dubai-based Government Jobs Are Offering Up To AED 50,000 To Expats

UAE government jobs remain attractive for expats, with Dubai actively recruiting qualified candidates even during the summer season. Bring out your CVs everybody!

Summer hiring continues

So, it is a common misconception that companies implement a hiring freeze during summer break. While some may do, this does not apply to all! The Dubai Careers website has posted a long list of job vacancies across multiple sectors.

Dubai receives an influx of expats every year due to the job stability it offers.