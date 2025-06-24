Dubai-Based TV Host Wissam Breidy Was On A Flight With His Family When He Spotted Iranian Missiles In The Sky

Dubai-based TV Host Wissam Breidy was travelling with his family when Iran launched an attack on the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. “I was a father, sitting beside my wife and two little daughters, watching from the plane window as missiles lit up the skies above Qatar,” a visibly shaken up Breidy posted on his Instagram handle.

For instant updates Follow Lovin on WhatsApp

Here’s what happened

Wissam was headed towards Dubai with his wife and two daughters when the plane landed in Bahrain instead. He and his family then waited to board their Dubai flight following the temporary closure of Dubai Airports yesterday.

After a few hours (which probably felt like a lifetime!) of uncertainty, Wissam and his loved ones were safely back in Dubai. All is well that ends well!

All the feels and more…

“It’s not your own life that scares you; it’s the lives of those you love more than anything in the world,” posted Wissam, thanking God for keeping his family safe. But it was the pilot that certainly won hearts on the flight! “In that moment, what kept us grounded was a voice. Calm, reassuring, composed. Our captain spoke with such grace and control not just flying the plane, but anchoring our hearts.”

A special thanks to the UAE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wissam Breidy وسام بريدي (@wissambreidy)

Wissam thanked his beloved country for always being there, for “feeling like solid ground in uncertain moments”. The UAE has always given him a “sense of protection, of order, of strength even when the world around is shaking.” How moving!

The Lovin Dubai Show: UAE Condemns Attack on Qatar

ALSO READ: Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa Metro Station Is Enroute To A Complete Transformation

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories on your phone.