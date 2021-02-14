A Wholesome Proposal At The Dubai Expo Site Is Stealing Hearts This Valentine’s Day

Sweet, simple, elegant and beyond adorable. You know we love a good proposal when we see one. And these two lovebirds will go down in history for being the very firsts to get engaged at the Dubai Expo 2020 site.

Against the GRAND backdrop of the majestic Dubai Expo 2020 site, Chirag Lakhiani proposed to his now-fiancée, Kritika Ramchandani.

No over the top displays of affection, no extra-ness, no stagey-ness, this sweet proposal felt incredibly wholesome and just right.

The iconic Dubai Expo location only added to the magic of this couple’s chemistry! Giving us single pringles all a little hope this Valentine’s Day