A Wholesome Proposal At The Dubai Expo Site Is Stealing Hearts This Valentine’s Day

Sweet, simple, elegant and beyond adorable. You know we love a good proposal when we see one. And these two lovebirds will go down in history for being the very firsts to get engaged at the Dubai Expo 2020 site.

Against the GRAND backdrop of the majestic Dubai Expo 2020 site, Chirag Lakhiani proposed to his now-fiancée, Kritika Ramchandani.

No over the top displays of affection, no extra-ness, no stagey-ness, this sweet proposal felt incredibly wholesome and just right.

The iconic Dubai Expo location only added to the magic of this couple’s chemistry! Giving us single pringles all a little hope this Valentine’s Day

 

Imitating SRK’s signature open-arm pose (ON-POINT AT THAT!), Chirag gave his lady love a sweet dose of some Bollywood romance

Being the ultimate gesture of love, as a desi you can NeVErR go wrong with SRK’s pose when trying to impress bae.

Surrounded by all your loved ones, an unreal backdrop, a stunner matchy gown and tuxedo, this elegant proposal is deffo one to take major inspo from!

Congrats to the newly engaged couple from the entire team at Lovin Dubai! You two got us daydreaming ’bout finding a boo now…

