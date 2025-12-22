Cruising In Dubai’s Fast Lane Could Cost You AED 400

If you’re the type to cruise in Dubai’s fast lane thinking no one’s watching, you might want to rethink that vibe.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) dropped a reminder… the fast lane is strictly for overtaking, and ignoring it could cost you AED 400 (hefty & not worth it).

The signs are UP!

You’ve probably noticed new electronic road signs popping up across Dubai’s major roads. They’re not just for decoration… they flash a clear warning: “Be alert! Fast Lane for overtaking only”. There’s even a graphic showing exactly what staying put in the fast lane looks like, so no excuses.

What’s fast lane misuse anyway?

Fast lane misuse happens when a driver lingers in the overtaking lane instead of keeping it clear for passing. Not only does it slow everyone down, but it also creates unnecessary risks for other drivers. Basically, if you’re just chilling in the fast lane, you’re doing it wrong.

The RTA isn’t playing around. Failing to give way in the fast lane comes with a AED 400 fine, and it’s not just about lane etiquette. Federal traffic law also hits you with AED 400 for driving below the minimum speed or blocking faster vehicles trying to pass.

Keep it simple…

Rule of thumb? Stick to the right lane for cruising and only hop into the fast lane to overtake. It keeps traffic flowing, avoids fines, and honestly, makes everyone’s drive less stressful.

