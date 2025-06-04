Dubai Faves Around the World: 11 Must-Try Restaurants This Summer

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Dubai’s dining scene is one of the best in the world and now, you can get a taste of it while you travel! From the French Riviera to the Aegean Coast, these Dubai-loved restaurants are popping up around the globe. Here’s your foodie travel list for summer 2025:
Zuma returns to Capri for summer 2025! Perched on the rooftop of Capri Palace Jumeirah in Anacapri, this seasonal hotspot offers panoramic views of Ischia and the Gulf of Naples. Expect signature izakaya-style dishes, standout cocktails, and sunset dinners that capture the essence of La Dolce Vita.
Restaurant: Zuma Capri
Location: Anacapri, Italy
Flight from Dubai: 6.5 hours
Dubai’s beloved Emirati eatery has landed in Podgorica and Ulcinj! As the first Emirati halal restaurant abroad, it brings heritage-rich recipes, cozy vibes & a true taste of UAE culture to Montenegro’s dining scene.
Restaurant: Arabian Tea House
Location: Podgorica & Ulcinj, Montenegro
Flight from Dubai: 6 hours
A modern majlis with serious flavor game. Ninive blends Middle Eastern traditions with contemporary elegance, offering a culinary time capsule rooted in history and heritage.
Restaurant: Ninive
Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Flight from Dubai: 2 hours
From DIFC to Manama, Avli brings the rustic courtyards and culinary spirit of Greece to Bahrain. Soulful, chic, and effortlessly Mediterranean.
Restaurant: Avli by tashas
Location: Manama, Bahrain
Flight from Dubai: 1 hour
Parisian chic meets island freedom in Mykonos. La Cantine brings its iconic sunset dining, stylish flair & curated DJ sets to the Aegean summer evenings never looked better.
Restaurant: La Cantine du Faubourg
Location: Mykonos, Greece
Flight from Dubai: 5 hours
A slice of “Dolce Vita” lands in Montenegro. Roberto’s Mare delivers upscale Italian dining with a sea breeze twist, coastal cocktails, fresh seafood & style that screams Mediterranean summer.
Restaurant: Roberto’s Mare
Location: Porto Montenegro
Flight from Dubai: 6 hours
A Lebanese favorite that feels like home, even abroad. Em Sherif Café in Cairo is all about rich flavors, heartfelt hospitality, and timeless moments.
Restaurant: Em Sherif Café
Location: Cairo, Egypt
Flight from Dubai: 4 hours
This hotspot brings its magic to Ibiza. Think seafood, sunset, and soul all served in a setting where the island’s energy meets culinary artistry. Go for dinner, stay for the vibes.
Restaurant: The Maine
Location: Ibiza, Spain
Flight from Dubai: 7.5 hours
Dubai’s Greek-Mediterranean gem shines in Monaco with its warm hospitality, soul-soothing food, and modern taverna vibes. Perfect for those Monte Carlo yacht daydreams.
Restaurant: Gaia
Location: Monte Carlo, Monaco
Flight from Dubai: 7 hours
Say Ciao to sunsets and Bellinis! Gigi is the ultimate Mediterranean beachside escape, impossibly chic and buzzing with Italian glam. Think elegant lunches, golden hour cocktails, and seaside dinners under the stars.
Restaurant: Gigi Rigolatto
Location: Bodrum, Turkey
Flight from Dubai: 4.5 hours
Set in the legendary Hôtel Byblos, Zuma’s St. Tropez outpost is the ultimate summer izakaya with breezy Riviera views, Japanese design, and Zuma’s famous flavors.
Restaurant: Zuma St. Tropez
Location: St. Tropez, France
Flight from Dubai: 6.5 hours
Pack your bags and your appetite—Dubai’s dining legends are waiting for you all over the world this summer.
