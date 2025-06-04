Dubai Faves Around the World: 11 Must-Try Restaurants This Summer

Dubai’s dining scene is one of the best in the world and now, you can get a taste of it while you travel! From the French Riviera to the Aegean Coast, these Dubai-loved restaurants are popping up around the globe. Here’s your foodie travel list for summer 2025:

11. Zuma – Capri, Italy

Zuma returns to Capri for summer 2025! Perched on the rooftop of Capri Palace Jumeirah in Anacapri, this seasonal hotspot offers panoramic views of Ischia and the Gulf of Naples. Expect signature izakaya-style dishes, standout cocktails, and sunset dinners that capture the essence of La Dolce Vita.

Important Bits

Restaurant: Zuma Capri

Location: Anacapri, Italy

Flight from Dubai: 6.5 hours

10. Arabian Tea House – Montenegro

Dubai’s beloved Emirati eatery has landed in Podgorica and Ulcinj! As the first Emirati halal restaurant abroad, it brings heritage-rich recipes, cozy vibes & a true taste of UAE culture to Montenegro’s dining scene.

Important Bits

Restaurant: Arabian Tea House

Location: Podgorica & Ulcinj, Montenegro

Flight from Dubai: 6 hours

9. Ninive – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

A modern majlis with serious flavor game. Ninive blends Middle Eastern traditions with contemporary elegance, offering a culinary time capsule rooted in history and heritage.

Important Bits

Restaurant: Ninive

Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Flight from Dubai: 2 hours

8. Avli by tashas – Bahrain

From DIFC to Manama, Avli brings the rustic courtyards and culinary spirit of Greece to Bahrain. Soulful, chic, and effortlessly Mediterranean.

Important Bits

Restaurant: Avli by tashas

Location: Manama, Bahrain

Flight from Dubai: 1 hour

7. La Cantine du Faubourg – Mykonos, Greece

Parisian chic meets island freedom in Mykonos. La Cantine brings its iconic sunset dining, stylish flair & curated DJ sets to the Aegean summer evenings never looked better.

Important Bits

Restaurant: La Cantine du Faubourg

Location: Mykonos, Greece

Flight from Dubai: 5 hours

6. Roberto’s Mare – Porto Montenegro

A slice of “Dolce Vita” lands in Montenegro. Roberto’s Mare delivers upscale Italian dining with a sea breeze twist, coastal cocktails, fresh seafood & style that screams Mediterranean summer.

Important Bits

Restaurant: Roberto’s Mare

Location: Porto Montenegro

Flight from Dubai: 6 hours

5. Em Sherif – Cairo, Egypt

A Lebanese favorite that feels like home, even abroad. Em Sherif Café in Cairo is all about rich flavors, heartfelt hospitality, and timeless moments.

Important Bits

Restaurant: Em Sherif Café

Location: Cairo, Egypt

Flight from Dubai: 4 hours

4. The Maine – Ibiza, Spain

This hotspot brings its magic to Ibiza. Think seafood, sunset, and soul all served in a setting where the island’s energy meets culinary artistry. Go for dinner, stay for the vibes.

Important Bits

Restaurant: The Maine

Location: Ibiza, Spain

Flight from Dubai: 7.5 hours

3. Gaia – Monte Carlo, Monaco

Dubai’s Greek-Mediterranean gem shines in Monaco with its warm hospitality, soul-soothing food, and modern taverna vibes. Perfect for those Monte Carlo yacht daydreams.

Important Bits

Restaurant: Gaia

Location: Monte Carlo, Monaco

Flight from Dubai: 7 hours

2. Gigi Rigolatto – Bodrum, Turkey

Say Ciao to sunsets and Bellinis! Gigi is the ultimate Mediterranean beachside escape, impossibly chic and buzzing with Italian glam. Think elegant lunches, golden hour cocktails, and seaside dinners under the stars.

Important Bits

Restaurant: Gigi Rigolatto

Location: Bodrum, Turkey

Flight from Dubai: 4.5 hours

1. Zuma – St. Tropez, France

Set in the legendary Hôtel Byblos, Zuma’s St. Tropez outpost is the ultimate summer izakaya with breezy Riviera views, Japanese design, and Zuma’s famous flavors.

Important Bits

Restaurant: Zuma St. Tropez

Location: St. Tropez, France

Flight from Dubai: 6.5 hours

Pack your bags and your appetite—Dubai’s dining legends are waiting for you all over the world this summer.