A Wifi Network Named 'No Money No Wifi' Pops Up For Dubai-Commuters... And Well Sadly FACTS
You know the song No Money No Honey by American punk rock band FIDLAR?!
Well in this day and age it’s more apt of a phrase to say, No Money No Wifi… cuz sadly this is the harsh reality of life.
Dubai Metro commuters passing by the ‘Burj Khalifa Dubai Mall’ stop have noticed this salty wifi name in their list of networks and I mean it’s just like wow thasss harsh… ya’feel?!
But you’re in Dubai honey, and fortunately ‘No Money No Wifi’ ain’t the case here 70% of the time
Dubai is a smart city after all, and that means visitors plus residents get to utilize the city’s complimentary wifi in most public areas including the Dubai Metro, the DXB airports, most government offices, most public beaches, malls, restos and hotels.
Just look for @WiFiUAE, DXB Free WiFi or du Free WiFi when you’re in the go and voila you’ll be connected in NO TIME AT ALL.
So as true as the ‘No Money No WiFi’ tag is, in Dubai, you can count on the city to have yo’back.