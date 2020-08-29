Announcements
Dubai Hosted An UNREAL Event Where Marine Lovers Got To Paddle Board At The Burj Khalifa WATER LAKE!!!
FOMO ALERT!!
With life slowly finding its rhythm back in Dubai, new things and events are already popping up that’ll have you LOVIN DUBAI!! (Slyyy, real sly).
Stand up paddle boarding is no novel idea but paddleboarding with the view of Burj Khalifa… now thas something!
Dubai International Marine Club organizes put together an event this weekend where Du-bae peeps for the FIRST TIME EVAAAR got to paddleboard on the Burj Khalifa water lake, against the backdrop of the world’s tallest skyscraper in the world!!!
Marine sports fans enjoyed “WE PADDLE FOR DUBAI STAND UP PADDLING” with the participants coming from various walks of life
ONLY IN DUBAI FAM. ONLY IN DUBAI.
The true meaning of #GoBigOrGoHome!!
In the end, the organizing committee crowned the participants with medals – issued by Dubai Sports Council, (DSC) to honour all the heroes who were at the frontline of Dubai’s fight against COVID-19
Feeling MAAHHHJOORR FOMO?!?! Then grab yo’self a Stand-Up Paddle Boarding Kit and head out to the beach to surf up some waves! Narleey bruvvvvv