Dubai Is About To Host 10 Days Of PURE Basketball Energy

Basketball fans, mark your calendars.

The Dubai International Basketball Championship (DIBC) is officially back for its 35th edition, and it’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting runs yet. The tournament starts on Friday, January 23, and will keep the energy going for 10 straight days, wrapping up on February 1.

A tournament with serious history

Now in its 35th year, DIBC has become a staple on Dubai’s sporting calendar, known for bringing together international talent, competitive matchups, and a lively atmosphere that goes beyond just basketball. Year after year, it attracts teams from across the region and beyond, turning Dubai into a temporary hub for high-level hoops.

Teams from around the world

This year’s preliminary lineup features 10 teams from 6 countries, making it a truly international showdown. The current teams confirmed include:

UAE National Team Al Nasr Club (UAE) Beirut Club (Lebanon) Al Karamah (Syria) Al Fidaa (Syria) Al Ahly Tripoli (Libya) Zamboanga (Philippines) Club Africain (Tunisia) Al-Ittihad (Libya) Al Wahda (Syria)

One court… non stop action

All games will take place at Rashid bin Hamdan Hall at Al Nasr Club, turning the venue into the heart of basketball action for nearly two weeks. With just one main court hosting every matchup, fans can expect a focused, electric atmosphere from tip-off to final buzzer.

DIBC isn’t only about what happens on the scoreboard. Throughout the tournament, fans can also enjoy dunk shows, dance battles, and live music performances. It’s all about adding entertainment between games and keeping the vibe high both on and off the court.

Why this year’s DIBC is one to watch

With a strong mix of national teams and established clubs, regional rivalries, international talent, and added entertainment, the 35th Dubai International Basketball Championship is set to deliver competitive games and memorable moments. Whether you’re a hardcore basketball fan or just looking for a lively sporting event to catch in Dubai, this tournament is WORTH showing up for.