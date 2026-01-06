Dubai Is About To Welcome The Coldest Winters Of January

If winter’s been feeling a little too chill-ly so far, here’s the update you didn’t know you needed: the UAE is heading into its coldest stretch of the season, and it’s happening very soon.

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

According to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society, the coldest period of winter will run from January 10 to January 22, 2026

Mid-January is known to bring the lowest temperatures of the year across the UAE, and this year is no different. Early mornings, especially in desert areas, could see temperatures dip below 5°C during early morning hours. Cities won’t be quite as extreme, but expect noticeably colder mornings and evenings across the country.

Basically, it’s peak “why is it this cold?” season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

Dur Al Sittin season

This cold snap lines up with a well-known period in local folklore called Dur Al Sittin, often translated as “the cold of a knife.” Dramatic? Maybe. Accurate? Also yes.

It’s traditionally associated with sharp cold, especially in the early hours of the day, and it’s been recognised for generations as the most intense part of winter.

There’s also a cosmic reason behind the timing. This period coincides with the evening appearance of the Pleiades star cluster, which in Arab culture has long been a sign that serious winter conditions are on the way.

January is also expected to bring mixed weather, with cold temperatures paired with rainfall. Rainfall is likely to stay within the usual range, averaging 12 to 18 mm across six to eight rainy days during the month. Oh and best part, it miiiight just rain a bit for the next few days.

متوقع خلال الأيام الثلاثة القادمة تشكّل السحب على المناطق الساحلية الشرقية وعلى الخليج العربي، مع فرص لهطول أمطار متفرقة ومحدوة على بعض المناطق ، والله أعلم #أخبار_الإمارات #مركز_العاصفة pic.twitter.com/ny4XfvKH0l — مركز العاصفة (@Storm_centre) January 6, 2026

A quick reality check on forecasts

While the cold stretch is confirmed, the Chairman also reminded everyone that weather forecasts are most accurate only up to five days ahead. Two-day forecasts are over 90% reliable, but anything beyond that can change quickly thanks to small atmospheric shifts, aka the butterfly effect.

So for now, the takeaway is simple: dig out the jackets, enjoy the cozy weather and get ready for the coldest part of winter to make its entrance.

READ NEXT: UAE Public Holidays 2026 Announced: Turn 9 Days Of Annual Leave Into 38 days Off!