Dubai Influencers Are Reacting To Jeff Bezos’ $50 Million Wedding

The newlyweds have probably taken over your feed this weekend… because when Jeff Bezos throws a wedding, the world notices. His $50 million celebration with Lauren Sánchez had everyone talking, including influencers in Dubai. From guest lists to lux details, the internet had thoughts.

A $50 million wedding weekend in Venice

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez tied the knot in a luxurious three-day wedding in Venice, Italy, from June 26 to 28. The event was ultra-private, with around 200 to 250 guests, no official media coverage, and phones strictly off-limits to maintain the couple’s privacy. Still, that didn’t stop the buzz.

The wedding guest list was as star-studded as it gets—Leonardo DiCaprio, Sydney Sweeney, Bill Gates, and members of the Kardashians/Jenner clan were all spotted. Guests arrived by private boat transfers through Venice’s Grand Canal, and the celebrations included candlelit dinners, live performances, and more.

Inside the lavish wedding trip

The celebrations started with a welcome dinner at Palazzo Dandolo. The wedding ceremony took place at Palazzo Papadopoli, followed by a final party at Scuola Grande di San Rocco. Matteo Bocelli performed, and reports say Lady Gaga and Elton John were also expected.

Five luxury hotels, including Aman Venice, were booked with 150 rooms priced between $2,000–$4,000 per night—costing around $900,000. Catering by three-Michelin-star chef Fabrizio Mellino added another $1.8 million to the bill.

Dubai can’t help but react…

Dubai’s influencers and fans jumped into the convo, sharing their takes on everything from the decor, wedding invite, to the estimated AED 183 million price tag.

Dubai content creator @khaleejette shared her thoughts on the wedding. She called the grey carpet “ugly” and said it looked like office flooring. “I can smell the carpet in this picture—it smells like the office,” she joked. She also criticised the wedding invite, saying it looked like it was made on Microsoft Word in 2003. “If you’re rich, hire a graphic designer,” she added.

UAE-based comedian Nasser Al-Rayess also weighed in. “You can have all the money in the world, but it can’t buy you class, habibi,” he said. He found the wedding basic and expected more from a billionaire. “I wanted people on elephants… helicopters… something extra.”

At the end of the day, everyone’s got their own take… but love wins! Wishing Jeff and Lauren a lifetime of happiness ahead.

