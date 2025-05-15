Dubai Just Witnessed The Most Wholesome Sports Week Ever!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Dubai just witnessed one of the most wholesome events of the year…and trust us, it was all about unity, joy, and serious sportsmanship!
Inclusion through sports! And honestly? It was heartwarming on every level.
This wasn’t just a typical sports event. The Unified Games brought children with and without intellectual disabilities onto the same teams, proving that when we train and play together, we build friendships that last way beyond the final whistle.
The venue was buzzing with cheers from coaches, volunteers, parents, and fans…all rallying behind the message, “Inclusion is everything.”
Rashid Meeran, Business Head at Danube Sports World, summed it up perfectly:
“The energy, joy, and unity we witnessed on the courts and fields were deeply moving. We’re honored to provide a platform where inclusion and teamwork are not just encouraged, but celebrated.
From football to fun activities, every game told a story of courage, confidence, and connection. And while the kids were the stars, the ripple effect of positivity reached everyone who attended.
Big love to everyone who made the Unified Games a reality. This is what true community looks like!
