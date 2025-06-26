A Commuter Is Trying To Reconnect With A Mystery Woman After They Shared A ‘Moment’

He locked eyes with her… and now he’s locked in his feelings

ORRR…

Boy meets girl. Girl exits metro. Boy DM’s us.

A Dubai metro ‘moment’ that left one man love-struck

A follower slid into Lovin Dubai’s inbox with a very specific request. He’s looking to reconnect with a woman he spotted in the Dubai Metro—because according to him, they shared a “moment.”

Was it love at first sight? A fleeting spark? Either way, he’s convinced it was something real.

He doesn’t have her name, number, or even a clue

The only thing he knows? Where it happened, when it happened… and how it felt. He didn’t speak to her, but that hasn’t stopped him from launching a citywide search.

He’s hoping she sees this, recognizes the story, and maybe—just maybe—reaches out.

Is this the start of a Dubai love story?

We’re not saying it’s a rom-com in the making… but if you are the mystery woman, DM us—we’ll connect you! And if not, let’s all root for the commuter who’s shooting his shot.

On other note… ladies, what would you do if this was about you?

