Dubai Metro Stations Now Have Resting Seats For Delivery Riders

Dubai is always giving us reasons to love it a little bit more! And this time around was no different. The emirate now has designated seats for delivery riders at some of its metro stations.

Delivery riders now have a rest area at the metro station

A video going viral on TikTok showed new seats that have been added to the waiting area of a metro station in Dubai. You’re already aware of the seats that are reserved for the elderly and the disabled. However, there are now specific seats solely for riders in Dubai who can take some rest in between deliveries. A thoughtful move indeed!

Delivery riders can rest on the seats between 12pm and 3pm.

What goes around comes around: A delivery rider helped push a school bus

Delivery riders in Dubai are always out to help those in need. From a rider feeding a cat while on a break to others picking up trash from the road, a delivery man has now been spotted pushing a school bus that got stuck in the middle of a road.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loay Salimeh (@loaysalimeh)

