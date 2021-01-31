Dubai Offering Free Valet Parking At Police Stations Gives Way To Some Funny Reactions 

د . إAEDSRر . س

Smart cops, smarter stations and convenient services… Dubai police in a nutshell. Agreed?

So the Dubai Police have introduced free valet parking for visitors at stations across Dubai and regardless of it being quite a helpful service, the internet’s reaction to this is anything if not HILARIOUS!

Cops… parking your car… what could possibly go wrong…

It’s all fun and games until the cops park your car…

Issa TRAP!!! 😂

Dubai Police Stations: *FREE valet parking right here*
Basically every visitor ever:

Listen To The Lovin Daily: A New Law Grants UAE Citizenship For Non-Emiratis

