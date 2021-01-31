Dubai Offering Free Valet Parking At Police Stations Gives Way To Some Funny Reactions 

Smart cops, smarter stations and convenient services… Dubai police in a nutshell. Agreed? So the Dubai Police have introduced free valet parking for visitors at stations across Dubai and regardless of it being quite a helpful service, the internet’s reaction to this is anything if not HILARIOUS! Cops… parking your car… what could possibly go wrong…

It’s all fun and games until the cops park your car…

Makes Searching for drugs easier — Lonnie King (@LonnieK59412593) January 30, 2021

Issa TRAP!!! 😂

They might park it permanently 🙊🙊 — Meghrajsinh Jadeja (@jadeja_m) January 30, 2021

Dubai Police Stations: *FREE valet parking right here*

Basically every visitor ever:

Listen To The Lovin Daily: A New Law Grants UAE Citizenship For Non-Emiratis

UAE authorities are reminding all visitors and residents in the country to wear their face mask when in public at ALL TIMES. Those who fail to comply with the country’s strict COVID-19 regulations will be subject to face a penalty of AED3,000. Get yo’self this Reusable N95 Anti-Dust Face Mask with a filter for a price much, much less than what you might think. Ensure your kiddos are safe and comf with this Fine Guard Kids Face Mask. Plus, the mask is designed to be super gentle on your child’s face. Go for a unique look with this 8822 Green Face Mask With Cool Flow Valve.