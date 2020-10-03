Dubai Officer Honoured And Celebrated After Refusing A Hefty Bribe Of AED250,000!!!

Dubai government = A true meaning of leading by example!

A Dubai Municipality worker, Rashid Al Muhairi, has been honoured for his honesty and integrity after he rejected a lumpsum bribe of AED250,000.

The bribe was offered to allow “illegal entry and disposal of water” at Jebel Ali sewage station.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, applauded the officer for his dedication and steering away from corruption.