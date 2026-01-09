A Driver Was Fined AED 150 The Exact Minute Their Parking Expired

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
We’ve all lived this stress. You pay for parking, keep half an eye on the clock, and still feel that mini heart attack every time you unlock your phone… all to avoid that AED 150 fine.
Well, one driver found out the hard way that timing really is everything. They were fined the exact minute their parking expired. No delay. No buffer.
The driver took to Reddit to vent, writing:
“I got an RTA parking fine the EXACT minute it expired. How is that fair? I renewed and paid it literally two minutes later and still got fined at the exact expiry time.”
They added that a small grace period would make sense, especially for people who genuinely try to renew on time. And judging by the comments, a lot of people agreed.
There’s no grace period once your parking ticket expires. The system works down to the minute, and enforcement is instant. Once that time runs out, a fine can be issued… even if you renew moments later.
Also worth checking out? The comment section. Lovin Dubai’s post sparked a flood of responses, with people sharing tips, reminders, and little hacks they swear by to avoid fines. Some are actually useful, others just make you feel less alone.
