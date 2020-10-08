Dubai Peeps Are Sharing Their Nostalgic Memories Under The Throwback Hashtag ‘#IveBeenInDubaiSince’

⚠️ *WARNING: MAJOR NOSTALGIA TRIGGER ALERT*⚠️ With so much changing, it never hurts to look back and reminisce the good ‘ole days when things were much simpler and easy-going in the emirate. So hitting you with some feels, this major nostalgic hashtag trending on Twitter in Dubai, #IveBeenInDubaiSince, and a number of former as well as current residents are going CRAY with their most fond throwback memories of the city and how it was like before skyscrapers started dominating over the Dubai skyline. Ready… set… FEEL!!!

Back when play areas and arcades dominated every mall and practically our whole childhood!

The famous Lamcy clown at Lamcy Plaza OMG!!! You legit can NOT call yourself a Dubai kid if you’ve not seen this Lamcy Clown. Period.

Back when hard Rock Cafe was not just a cafe but was an entire LANDMARK!!!

Before indoor play areas took over Dubai, it used to be outdoor carnivals GALORE! And that too during DSF, it was a whole other thing!

RETRO BOWLING CENTRES OVER MALL BOWLING CENTRES ANY. FREGGIN. DAY.

Ahh our beloved SZR before the skyscrapers and toll gates and the never-ending traffic!

Al Nasr Leisureland was the HOOOOD back in the days! The place had it all, bowling, ice skating, cafes! OMG seriously when it comes to throwback Dubai OGs, Al Nasr Leisureland is second to none