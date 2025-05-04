Dubai Police Adds a Tuned Rolls-Royce Cullinan to Its Fleet!

Dubai Police’s new fleet addition is a Rolls-Royce

Dubai Police just leveled up their already insane patrol lineup with a Mansory-tuned Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Unveiled at the Arabian Travel Market 2025, the ultra-lux SUV comes with a 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 pumping out 610 hp, a 0–100 km/h time of just 5 seconds, and a top speed of 280 km/h.

Decked out in the signature green-and-white livery, this Cullinan features a full forged carbon fibre body kit, widebody arches, aggressive bumpers & a fresh set of wheels. While it probably won’t be used for high-speed chases, it’s set to patrol hotspots like the Burj Khalifa and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, making a bold statement wherever it goes.

Dubai Police fleet already includes exotics like the Ferrari FF, Bugatti Veyron & Lamborghini Aventador, which makes this custom Cullinan fit right in. After all, if not in Dubai, then where else?

