Dubai Police Celebrates 922 Graduates From The Summer Programme

Congratulations are in order for the 992 students who successfully completed Dubai Police’s annual summer programme titled “Our Summer: Security and Happiness – Innovation and Leadership.”

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

The students hail from 82 different nationalities

The graduation ceremony was held at Dubai World Trade Centre and attended by Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of Dubai’s Community Development Authority, and Engineer Marwan bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality. Senior officers, directors of police departments and parents of the students were also present at the ceremony.

A statement on Dubai Police’s official X account read, “Congratulations to all the students who completed this year’s Summer Courses Program. A total of 922 students from 28 nationalities took part, choosing to invest their summer break in meaningful learning experiences.”

Congratulations to all the students who completed this year’s Summer Courses Program.

A total of 922 students from 28 nationalities took part, choosing to invest their summer break in meaningful learning experiences. Organized by #DubaiPolice in collaboration with our strategic… pic.twitter.com/8lUAxE3O7M — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) July 31, 2025

The Dubai Police appreciated the role of the parents as well

Another post on X read, “We also appreciate the role of parents who encouraged their children to invest their time in programmes that develop skills, boost self-confidence, and instil values of responsibility. At Dubai Police, we believe that the summer holiday is a genuine opportunity to build a generation that is aware, disciplined, and capable of facing future challenges with positivity.”

Al Marri also praised the students’ commitment, highlighting the importance of such programmes for today’s youth. The Commander-in-Chief shared the Dubai Police is committed to nurturing disciplined, aware and responsible generations capable of contributing to society. He also thanked parents for encouraging their children to benefit from educational and development opportunities, as per Wam.

This year’s programme included 13 activities such as the Young Investigator Course, Diving, Swimming, Military and Fitness Training, Future Officer Programme, K9 Police Dogs Course, Horse Care Course, 901 Call Centre Training, and a series of awareness lectures and field visits.

A total of 1,332 students from 28 nationalities took part in the summer programme across 16 training centres, including government schools and Dubai Police facilities such as the General Department of Criminal Investigation, Mounted Police Station, 901 Call Centre and K9 Security Inspection Department.

The graduation ceremony featured military drills by students and a documentary showcasing their training journey

An accompanying exhibition presented 22 projects supporting student programmes at the International Hemaya Centre. Al Marri expressed gratitude to all strategic partners involved, including 40 government and semi-government entities, and praised their contributions to the sustainability and success of the seasonal initiatives.

The Lovin Dubai Show: UAE-Palestine, Fake Ticket Ads, Send It to Lovin Dubai, Robot at Emirates

ALSO READ: An Abuse Survivor Is Looking to Reconnect With The Woman Who Helped Her Escape From Her Husband

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories on your phone.