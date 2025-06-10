Dubai Police Just Snagged The #1 Spot As The World’s Strongest Police Brand

When you hear the sirens and see a flashing green and white car whiz by, you know it’s the Dubai Police force rushing to someone’s aid. They’re the masters of the street and the reason residents feel safe.

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

Dubai Police has officially been crowned the strongest police brand in the world, topping the Institutional Brand Value Index issued by Brand Finance

After a global study involving over 8,000 people across 10 countries, Dubai Police earned a sky-high AAA+ rating and a jaw-dropping 9.2 out of 10.

So what makes Dubai Police the world’s GOAT in uniform?

Let’s talk numbers and not-so-humble brags:

67% recognition for keeping the public safe.

64% for smashing their daily duties

60% for integrity and commitment.

And let’s not forget their viral social media game, futuristic fleet, and that time they literally recruited AI before it was trendy.

It’s less about muscle and more about trust, tech, and total transparency

From cutting-edge crime prevention tools to a super transparent, community-first approach, the force isn’t just keeping up — they’re miles ahead. Whether it’s through drones, smart patrols, or digital dashboards, Dubai Police is blending old-school duty with next-gen tech, like a superhero squad with a Silicon Valley upgrade.

Brand Finance says Dubai Police contributes a whopping AED 57.9 billion to the UAE’s overall brand value (which now stands at AED 4.48 trillion, NBD). So yes, this isn’t just about safety, it’s about global influence and soft power prestige.

The Lovin Dubai Show: Dubai Metro Blue Line, Huda Beauty Donation, Sister Feuds & The Reel Files!

READ NEXT: H.H Sheikh Mohammed Kick-Started The Dubai Metro Blue Line



Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!