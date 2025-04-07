News

Dubai Police Confirm No Fatalities In Hot Air Balloon Incident

By

Dubai Police have confirmed there were no fatalities in the recent hot air balloon incident. A video of the mishap went viral on social media, sparking false reports of deaths. Officials clarified that all injuries were minor to moderate and treated immediately.

No deaths were reported in Dubai hot-air balloon incident

A TikTok video showing a hot-air balloon landing in the desert recently went viral, sparking false claims that two people had died. But according to Gulf News, Dubai Police have confirmed that no fatalities occurred during the March 23 incident. The video featured a Russian tourist and her mother, and while it caused concern online, authorities clarified that all injuries were minor to moderate. Emergency teams responded quickly, and all those involved received medical care.

 

Investigation is still in progress after the incident

Authorities confirmed that all injuries from the hot-air balloon incident were minor to moderate, with everyone receiving prompt medical care. Those on board included individuals from different nationalities.

Initial reports indicate that the balloon encountered unstable weather conditions during landing, which likely led to the incident. Officials have launched a full investigation to determine the exact cause and ensure safety protocols are reviewed.

Authorities warn against spreading false information

Dubai Police are urging the public and media outlets to refrain from sharing unverified news or social media rumors about the hot air balloon incident. They stressed the importance of relying only on official channels for accurate updates, warning that misinformation can lead to unnecessary panic and confusion.

