Dubai Police’s Quick Response Saves Driver After Cruise Control Failure

Losing control of your car? Terrifying.

Losing control on a busy highway? Pure nightmare.

But here in Dubai, you’re in one of the safest hands.

Real-Life SuperHeroes

A driver recently experienced every motorist’s worst fear: their cruise control system failed, and couldn’t slow the car down in the busy traffic of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, heading towards Abu Dhabi.

But the minute the emergency alert came in, Dubai Police’s traffic patrol team jumped into action and handled the situation like the pro’s they are.

Traffic patrols located the vehicle, got on the phone with the driver, and coordinated a flawlessly safe escort for the driver.

One unit led from the front, another secured the rear, almost like a moving safety bubble that protected the driver and all nearby commuters.

And just like that a potential traffic disaster was averted.

A Close Call Handled With Precision

Brigadier Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, praised the team’s quick response and collaboration during emergencies. “Thanks to their effective coordination, the driver was able to safely maneuver the vehicle to the side of the road without any injuries or damage.”

He also urged all drivers to perform regular checks to ensure safety and functioning of such critical systems in the vehicle.

What should you do if cruise control fails?

If you ever find yourself in a similar situation (touch wood), here’s what the traffic department recommends to do:

– Remain calm and do not panic

– Fasten seatbelt and switch on hazard lights

– Call 999 immediately to report the incident

– Shift the gear to neutral (N) and turn off the engine, then restart it

– If that fails, keep applying firm and continuous brakes

– If braking doesn’t work, slowly release the handbrake while firmly holding the steering wheel to regain control

– As last resort, keep switching transmission between neutral (N) and drive (D) till you can control the vehicle

